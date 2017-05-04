BDC boosts Atlantic Canadian entreprneurs

The Business Development Bank of Canada is loosening the purse strings to make an extra $100 million in financing available for Atlantic Canadian businesses in four industry sectors during the next two years. In a bid to boost the information and communication technology, agri-food, ocean technology and tourism sectors, the Crown corporation responsible for helping Canadian businesses is upping its financing envelope for the next two years for those industries to $280 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.