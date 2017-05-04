BDC boosts Atlantic Canadian entreprneurs
The Business Development Bank of Canada is loosening the purse strings to make an extra $100 million in financing available for Atlantic Canadian businesses in four industry sectors during the next two years. In a bid to boost the information and communication technology, agri-food, ocean technology and tourism sectors, the Crown corporation responsible for helping Canadian businesses is upping its financing envelope for the next two years for those industries to $280 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC