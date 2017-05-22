ARM's Helen Adams making move to Intercede
Digital identity, credential management and secure mobility company Intercede announced on Tuesday that Helen Adams had joined the executive management team as the group's chief sales officer. The AIM-traded firm said Adams' previous role was with semiconductor and intellectual property supplier ARM Holdings, where she was vice president of regional sales for both Europe and Asia-Pacific, leading a global team which, under her leadership, delivered more than half of ARM's total revenue which was last reported as A 1.3bn.
