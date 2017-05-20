Appian Textiles Expands Sales Management Team
Appian Textiles is pleased to announce key additions to its sales management team. Effective immediately, Jeff Gower, EVP Midwest & New Markets; Chris Gower, Vice President West Coast, and John Matlack, Vice President East Coast will be joining the Appian leadership team.
