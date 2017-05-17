Alberta Government to Strengthen Powe...

Alberta Government to Strengthen Powers Related to Securities Investigations

On Monday, May 8, 2017, the Finance Minister introduced Bill 13: Securities Amendment Act, 2017 . As described to the media, and during First Reading, the Bill aims to strengthen investor protection by amending and updating the Securities Act , RSA 2000, c S-4, to clarify and bolster available enforcement and investigatory powers.

