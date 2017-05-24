A new formula for sales reps: Focus less on golf, more on data

Digital commerce requires sales pros to use data about products and customer interests to provide the help and service their customers need, Forrester Research says in a new study. In a follow-up to its 2015 report "Death of a Salesman," when it projected that a million sales reps would lose their jobs to self-service e-commerce by 2020, Forrester Research Inc. contends in a report released last week that sales reps must learn to better use the data digital commerce provides to more effectively respond to customers' needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.