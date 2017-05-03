5 Ways to Use LinkedIn for Sales Prospecting
Social selling is the art of using social networks to find, connect with, understand and nurture sales prospects. According to HubSpot , "The use of social media in sales allows salespeople to delight their prospects rather than interrupt their daily lives with cold calls and hard sells, eventually converting them into loyal customers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC