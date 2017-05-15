5 More Reasons Valeant Pharmaceuticals Bottomed
The proverbial time will tell if the 35% bounce in the share price of Valeant Pharmaceuticals will hold. After the company reported first-quarter results, trading volume spiked on the day at levels not see in over one year, possibly due to short-covering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC