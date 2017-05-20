3 tech, Web companies adding 200-plus Scottsdale jobs
"There are a lot of firms that are growing out of Silicon Valley that can't necessarily afford to have large-scale and rapid growth in that community," Scottsdale Economic Development Director Danielle Casey said. "Firms are starting to recognize the success that other companies are having in the Valley."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC