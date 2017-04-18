Xerox names Pete Peterson as Global Channel Strategy Leader
Xerox announced today that Pete Peterson will serve as senior vice president of Global Channel Strategy. As the team lead, Peterson will be responsible for revenue and profit growth, as well as leading and executing targeted investments across direct and indirect channels worldwide.
