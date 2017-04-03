Work Less Without Sacrificing Your Business
Rachel Adams has the kind of success story most real estate professionals strive to emulate. Adams, a sales associate with Keller Williams Realty in Roseville, Calif., went from closing 39 transactions in 2012 - her first year as an agent, at age 26 - to 123 just two years later, landing in The Wall Street Journal 's top 1 percent of salespeople nationwide.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
