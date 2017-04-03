Work Less Without Sacrificing Your Business

Rachel Adams has the kind of success story most real estate professionals strive to emulate. Adams, a sales associate with Keller Williams Realty in Roseville, Calif., went from closing 39 transactions in 2012 - her first year as an agent, at age 26 - to 123 just two years later, landing in The Wall Street Journal 's top 1 percent of salespeople nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Realtor Magazine.