With Proofpoint Q1 Print Looming, Baird Downgrades

Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint Inc to Neutral from Outperform, although the firm did suggest that the timing of the downgrade isn't ideal, given that the e-mail security vendor is scheduled to release its first results after the market closes on Thursday. The firm attributed the downgrade to industry feedback, specifically about acceleration in sales execution challenges, that has left it worried about the calendar year 2017 guidance.

