Why Dutch bank ING swapped client lunches for gym trips and used...

Dutch bank ING is taking a novel approach to client relations - substituting the three-martini lunch for a joint trip to the gym instead. Meanwhile, the markets division is questioning "whether we should be making people take a 7 a.m. flight to London and a 9 p.m. flight back the same day," ING is ditching these unhealthy staples of the banking lifestyle as part of a plan to improve the health and happiness of employees and deepen client relationships.

