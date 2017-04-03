Why Dutch bank ING swapped client lun...

Why Dutch bank ING swapped client lunches for gym trips and used...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Dutch bank ING is taking a novel approach to client relations - substituting the three-martini lunch for a joint trip to the gym instead. Meanwhile, the markets division is questioning "whether we should be making people take a 7 a.m. flight to London and a 9 p.m. flight back the same day," ING is ditching these unhealthy staples of the banking lifestyle as part of a plan to improve the health and happiness of employees and deepen client relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC