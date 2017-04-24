Titan Spine Achieves Record Sales in Q1 2017 and Reaches 1,000 Implantations of its nanoLOCK A Endoskeleton A Interbody Fusion Devices Since Launch )--Titan Spine, a medical device surface technology company focused on developing innovative spinal interbody fusion implants, today announced that it has achieved record sales revenue for the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, the company recently exceeded 1,000 implantations of its EndoskeletonA titanium interbody fusion devices featuring nanoLOCKA surface technology since its launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.