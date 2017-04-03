The Secret to a Smoother Sales Process? Anticipating the Unexpected
In a recent blog post titled Stop It Before It Sticks on the Resource Skills Management blog, the author writes, "When the road department hears that snow and ice are predicted, they use the saying 'stop it before it sticks' and pretreat bridges and overpasses before the storm. They don't wait until roads become impassable before they act."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC