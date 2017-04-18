Tebis America Announces New Sales Positions
John Kowalczyk is now Senior Manager of Global Strategic Accounts and Mark Cadogan is Vice President of Sales for North America. Tebis America , a software company specializing in CAD/CAM systems for design and manufacturing serving the tool, die, mold, automotive and aerospace industries, has appointed John Kowalczyk as Senior Manager of Global Strategic Accounts and Mark Cadogan as Vice President of Sales for North America.
