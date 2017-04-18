TCM heritage and modern innovation: Firm secures sales success...
Harnessing the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern supplement and functional food trends can help Chinese companies boost growth at home and across Asia - providing it is backed by sound science. Zhou Xiangshan, the vice president of Dong-E E-Jiao, said this strategy had significantly increased sales at the company, which manufactures supplements and functional foods using donkey hide gelatin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC