TCM heritage and modern innovation: Firm secures sales success...

Harnessing the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern supplement and functional food trends can help Chinese companies boost growth at home and across Asia - providing it is backed by sound science. Zhou Xiangshan, the vice president of Dong-E E-Jiao, said this strategy had significantly increased sales at the company, which manufactures supplements and functional foods using donkey hide gelatin.

