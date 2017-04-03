Supplements retailing: Five factors t...

Supplements retailing: Five factors to focus on to drive sales success - Mr Vitamins CEO

Read more: NutraIngredients

The CEO of Australia's largest independent vitamin retailer has argued the industry is missing too many opportunities to maximise supplement sales and deliver high-quality customer service. Peter Barraket, a former Blackmores and Vitaco exec and now CEO of retailer Mr Vitamins, believes there are considerable growth opportunities, despite the challenges facing the sector.

Read more at NutraIngredients.

