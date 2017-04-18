Success at Big Sandy Spans Across Generations
Surrounded on all fronts by its competitors' retail contraction, Big Sandy Superstore is most definitely in expansion mode. The regional chain, which is one of the leading furniture retailers in the country and also carries a well-balanced brand roster of mattresses, consumer electronics and appliances, just opened two stores in Columbus, Ohio, and is set to open a third.
