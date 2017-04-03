Stetson University Program Taps Matrox, Ensemble for Video Tech
When the new Centurion Sales Excellence Program kicked off at Stetson University last fall, the business school had already taken the steps to provide lecture capture technology and video management with a system from Matrox and Ensemble Video. The unit consisted of Matrox's Monarch LCS H.264 streaming and recording systems and Ensemble Video's content management and distribution platform.
