Sluggish sales force beer companies to enter booming health market
Nothing says fitness like a pint of beer, at least in the eyes of Big Alcohol's corporate bigwigs who are trying to retain health-conscious customers. In a hilarious effort to draw back folks who no longer want to slug all that fattening booze, the Anheuser-Busch corporation is launching a new program called "ULTRA 95" that delivers so-called customized fitness workouts to people who want to drink beer and still stay fit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC