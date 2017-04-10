Sluggish sales force beer companies to enter booming health market

Nothing says fitness like a pint of beer, at least in the eyes of Big Alcohol's corporate bigwigs who are trying to retain health-conscious customers. In a hilarious effort to draw back folks who no longer want to slug all that fattening booze, the Anheuser-Busch corporation is launching a new program called "ULTRA 95" that delivers so-called customized fitness workouts to people who want to drink beer and still stay fit.

