Senseonics Appoints Michael J. Gill, Vice President of Sales
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. , a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Gill as Vice President of Sales for Senseonics. Mr. Gill's responsibilities include developing sales strategies, leading sales and related support functions, and establishing a direct sales force in preparation for the launch of the Eversense system in the U.S., when approved.
