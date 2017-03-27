Secret Sauce of Sales: Content + AI

While it is true that most organizations have a few sales reps who have achieved "superstar" status, these rare breeds are often the exception rather thanthe rule. Successful salespeople are true enigmas, leaving peers and executive management striving to figure out their "secret sauce" to sniffing out opportunities, creating trust, balancing conflicts, imparting value and ultimately closing deals in a seamless fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sales & Marketing Management.