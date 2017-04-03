Salesforce Pushes AI Into Sales Cycle

Read more: DM News

With the launch of Einstein High Velocity Sales Cloud today, Salesforce deploys AI to speed up the sales cycle, and align sales strategy with marketing. In an environment where inside sales are growing faster than field sales, the initiative is designed to boost sales productivity by integrating existing and new cloud components: In a demonstration yesterday, Salesforce showed Einstein surfacing the most promising leads from a long list of prospects, and automatically recording the sales reps responsive activity by crawling email and calendar.

