Salesforce Intros AI-Powered Platform
The new product will help automate many of the tasks associated with sales and CRM while also providing sales teams with AI technology to help identify trends and analyze data sets, according to the company. The platform also includes Salesforce Trailhead, a guided and interactive training platform that teaches employees how to use Salesforce tools such as Salesforce CRM, Apex, Visualforce, and other enterprise services.
