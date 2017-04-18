Salesforce Intros AI-Powered Platform

Salesforce Intros AI-Powered Platform

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsFactor

The new product will help automate many of the tasks associated with sales and CRM while also providing sales teams with AI technology to help identify trends and analyze data sets, according to the company. The platform also includes Salesforce Trailhead, a guided and interactive training platform that teaches employees how to use Salesforce tools such as Salesforce CRM, Apex, Visualforce, and other enterprise services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC