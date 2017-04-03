Robert Bush Joins MultiDyne Sales Force

Robert Bush Joins MultiDyne Sales Force

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Live Design Online

He will serve as Director of Sales, reporting to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta. "Bob Bush brings solid fiber optic field and sales experience to the MultiDyne team, at a time when broadcasters are accelerating the removal of copper in their broadcast plants," said Frank Jachetta, President, MultiDyne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC