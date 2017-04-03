Robert Bush Joins MultiDyne Sales Force
He will serve as Director of Sales, reporting to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta. "Bob Bush brings solid fiber optic field and sales experience to the MultiDyne team, at a time when broadcasters are accelerating the removal of copper in their broadcast plants," said Frank Jachetta, President, MultiDyne.
