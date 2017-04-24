Rob Girard Joins Benelli USA as Vice President of Sales

ACCOKEEK, Md. - - Benelli USA announces the hiring of Rob Girard as the company's Vice President of Sales, effective April 17. In his new position, Girard will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for all sales and channel initiatives within the U.S. market for Benelli, Franchi, Stoeger, Uberti USA and Stoeger Airguns.

