Quantzig Optimizes Sample Allocation for Leading Pharmaceutical Developer
The project was to develop an effective sampling distribution strategy across multiple states and physicians that would give the client a better understanding of the impact of sample allocation in different scenarios. Sales analytics solutions enable companies to easily identify key areas across their sales processes and augment the effectiveness of their sales force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC