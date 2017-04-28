Quantzig Collaborates With Leading Me...

Quantzig Collaborates With Leading Medical Device Company to Optimize Salesforce Performance

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig has recently completed a research project for a leading medical device company to optimize the client's sales force performance and improve sales revenue. Medical device salesforce staff need to establish and maintain positive relationships with clients, including healthcare practitioners, hospital representatives, and other hospital and medical industry staff.

