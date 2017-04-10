Province passes consumer legislation that aims to ban door-to-door salespeople
The Ontario government has passed its Putting Consumers First Act, which aims to ban high pressure door-to-door sales pitches, enforce new rules on payday loan services and regulate the home inspection industry. The act was passed in Queen's Park on Monday, allowing the new regulations to come into effect once the act receives Royal assent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Tue
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC