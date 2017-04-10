Province passes consumer legislation ...

Province passes consumer legislation that aims to ban door-to-door salespeople

The Ontario government has passed its Putting Consumers First Act, which aims to ban high pressure door-to-door sales pitches, enforce new rules on payday loan services and regulate the home inspection industry. The act was passed in Queen's Park on Monday, allowing the new regulations to come into effect once the act receives Royal assent.

