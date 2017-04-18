Proforma's Million Dollar Club's Record Growth

April 20, 2017 - Proforma is proud to announce a record 171 Owners achieved million or multi-million dollar success in 2016, as 34 new members were recently inducted into its prestigious Million Dollar Club. This group of distributors, with cumulative sales exceeding a quarter of a billion dollars, celebrated their 2016 success over three days at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort in Tucson, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.