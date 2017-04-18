Pliant Technologies Promotes Art Gonz...

Pliant Technologies Promotes Art Gonzales To Market Development...

Pliant Technologies , the new professional division of CoachComm, has promoted Art Gonzales to Market Development Manager . Gonzales served as Product Market Manager at CoachComm for two years prior to joining the Pliant team when the division was formed in 2016.

