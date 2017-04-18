PE-backed Marketo buys ToutApp
Marketo, Inc., the leading provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, today announced that it has acquired ToutApp, a leading sales engagement software company based in San Francisco. ToutApp provides sales teams with sales campaign, content management, and analytics software to engage prospective customers in a personalized way to drive revenue growth.
