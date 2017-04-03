Parma parks and recreation department launches corporate sponsorship program

Council passed legislation April 3 that will allow the city's parks and recreation department to develop a corporate sponsorship program offering a variety of exposure opportunities to local businesses. Parma's many recreation facilities present a huge opportunity for local businesses interested in being a part of the city's ever-expanding sports and recreation scene, according to Steve Corcoran, CEO of Look Strategies, a local marketing communications and sales management firm retained by the city to coordinate and implement the corporate sponsorship program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.