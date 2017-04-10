Optiv Security Nabs Former RSA Top Sales Executive To Lead Global Sales
Optiv Security has landed a huge executive win to lead its worldwide sales strategy, saying Tuesday it has appointed former RSA top sales executive David Castignola to the role. Castignola had spent 20 years at RSA, climbing the ranks from a district manager in 1997 to most recently serving as senior vice president of worldwide sales.
