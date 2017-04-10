Now, avoid those long check-out queues

If the quality of products and services is fundamental to successful retailing, minimising the time spent by customers at the till is equally vital, more so in a post-demonetisation scenario in India. Retail major Shoppers Stop last week announced a tie-up with proximity communications firm ToneTag to introduce the latter's sound-based contactless payment system at its stores.

