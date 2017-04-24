Novo Nordisk has been accused of engaging in a 'white coat...
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is being accused of engaging in a "white coat marketing scheme" to entice doctors to prescribe three of its diabetes drugs - NovoLog, Levimir, and Victoza. Together these three drugs made Novo Nordisk $6 billion in sales in 2013, comprising 10% of the company's worldwide sales for the year, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC