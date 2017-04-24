Novo Nordisk has been accused of engaging in a 'white coat...

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is being accused of engaging in a "white coat marketing scheme" to entice doctors to prescribe three of its diabetes drugs - NovoLog, Levimir, and Victoza. Together these three drugs made Novo Nordisk $6 billion in sales in 2013, comprising 10% of the company's worldwide sales for the year, according to the complaint.

