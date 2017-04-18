New Sales Management at Tebis America
John Kowalczyk is the new senior manager of Global Strategic Accounts and Mark Cadogan is their vice president of sales for North America. John Kowalczyk, Tebis America "This new position will enable me to work with customers on all facets of their operation, with specific focus on providing solutions and adapting best practices company-wide and worldwide.
