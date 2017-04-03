Neuroscience research shows correlation between workspace design and sales results
Research shows a link between healthy workplace culture and working spaces, and the impacts these have on the heads, hearts and hands of staff that take your brand to market. Selling has become significantly more difficult in a market where products are commoditised and an agile, responsive salesperson is often the most significant competitive edge that a company has.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
