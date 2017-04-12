Neurocrine shares soar after Ingrezza approval, more hiring planned
Neurocrine Biosciences stock closed up nearly 25 percent Wednesday, after the San Diego biotech company announced the approval of Ingrezza, its movement disorder drug. Neurocrine closed at $51.80, up $10.32, or 24.88 percent for the day.
