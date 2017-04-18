Millennials may be fertile market for CPO
Dealers have an opportunity to draw in millennial vehicle-buyers through certified pre-owned programs and make plenty of money doing so, data from Cox Automotive show. A millennial-focused sales strategy could help as CPO car sales soften amid a broad market shift to crossovers and other light trucks.
