Microsoft Announces First Official LinkedIn Integrations
None of this is surprising, as LinkedIn's trove of data was always what both Salesforce and Microsoft were after amid the bidding war early last year. It's also why Salesforce attempted to get European regulators to block the deal, believing that the end result would be anticompetitive; the EU signed off in December after Microsoft agreed to some concessions, and the deal closed just two days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC