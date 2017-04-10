Marketron Launches 'Pitch By Marketron,' A New Sales Enablement Platform For Media Companies
MARKETRON has released a new sales enablement platform and audience extension solution called "PITCH BY MARKETRON." The company says the, "new services helps media companies sell digital and traditional media more efficiently in an increasingly complex digital marketplace."
