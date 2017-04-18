Luxury Brand News: Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: $RGNP) to Expand...

April 19, 2017 Reign Sapphire Corporation, , a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced the successful launch of social media influencer campaigns across all its retail brands. Successful social media marketing is central to Reign brands' sales growth and the company boosted its Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook followings over 10% in the first 3 weeks of the influencer campaign.

