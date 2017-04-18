#Luxury Brand News: Reign Sapphire Co...

#Luxury Brand News: Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: $RGNP) to Expand...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

April 19, 2017 Reign Sapphire Corporation, , a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced the successful launch of social media influencer campaigns across all its retail brands. Successful social media marketing is central to Reign brands' sales growth and the company boosted its Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook followings over 10% in the first 3 weeks of the influencer campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) 7 hr Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Mon JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC