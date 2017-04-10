Know your rights: Door-to-door sales ...

Know your rights: Door-to-door sales require licence from the city

Read more: Canada.com

The City of Ottawa has a bylaw that requires anyone engaging in door-to-door sales to buy a permit from the city before pounding the pavement. An "itinerant seller" licence costs between $217 and $553, depending on the type of licence and how long it's needed.

