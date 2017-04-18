KG MarketSense Adds Key Account Manager For Animal Health And Canada
KG MARKETSENSE ADDS KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER FOR ANIMAL HEALTH AND CANADA Apr. 24, 2017 Source: KG MarketSense news release KG MarketSense is pleased to announce Kevin Ryan is joining the organization as the key account manager serving animal health clients in Europe, as well as animal health and other agricultural clients in Canada. In his new role, Ryan also will assist in developing new information products for the animal health market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC