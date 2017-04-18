KG MARKETSENSE ADDS KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER FOR ANIMAL HEALTH AND CANADA Apr. 24, 2017 Source: KG MarketSense news release KG MarketSense is pleased to announce Kevin Ryan is joining the organization as the key account manager serving animal health clients in Europe, as well as animal health and other agricultural clients in Canada. In his new role, Ryan also will assist in developing new information products for the animal health market.

