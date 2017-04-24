Joseph DiMisa Joins Korn Ferry Hay Group as Senior Client Partner
He will be based in Korn Ferry's Atlanta office. Throughout his career, Mr. DiMisa has focused on all aspects of sales strategy, Sales Force effectiveness, sales compensation and customer service effectiveness.
