J. Cole Lands Fourth Platinum Album With "4 Your Eyez Only"
The LP has now surpassed 1 million in sales, making all four of J. Cole's albums platinum status for higher. Each one of J. Cole's official albums have been released through his own Dreamville imprint, which has a distribution deal with Roc Nation/Interscope.
