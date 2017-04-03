IRI Reveals New Product Pacesetters

IRI Reveals New Product Pacesetters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

IRI has announced last year's most successful consumer packaged goods launches in its 2016 New Product Pacesetters report, an industry-recognized benchmark analysis of exceptional first-year CPG sales success for newly launched products. "The top product launches of 2016 highlight the three P's of successful innovation - prevention, personalization and pizzazz," said Susan Viamari, vice president of Thought Leadership for IRI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC