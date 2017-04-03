Hexadite Launches Security Automation Channel Program with Industry Veteran Jessica Couto
Hexadite's channel program is being launched under the leadership of industry veteran Jessica Couto, who has joined the company as Vice President of Channel. With more than twenty years in the technology industry, and the majority of that time spent leading channel sales for companies including LANDesk, Kaspersky Lab, Bit9/Carbon Black and Carbonite, Couto's deep understanding of the channel and her existing relationships will help accelerate the launch of Hexadite's program.
